Paddy Barnes Re-Elected to Olympic Federation of Ireland Athlete’s Commission

Three time Olympian, and double Olympic medalist, Paddy Barnes, has been re-elected to the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athlete’s Commission

Barnes, who competed at Olympiads in Beijing, London and Rio, and took home light fly-weight bronze in 2008 and 2012, was one of 9 athletes elected on to the commission by fellow Olympians.

The Belfast favourite, who is an IABA Development Officer in Ulster, will serve a second 2 year term of office on the commission.

The members of the OFI Athletes’ Commission for the 2025-2028 term are:

Aifric Keogh (Chair) – Rowing

– Rowing Billy Dardis (Vice-Chair) – Rugby Sevens

– Rugby Sevens Brendan Boyce – Athletics

– Athletics Elsa Desmond – Luge

– Luge Hannah McLoughlin – Hockey

– Hockey Harry McNulty – Rugby Sevens

– Rugby Sevens Paddy Barnes – Boxing

– Boxing Róisín Upton – Hockey

– Hockey Tanya Watson – Diving

The Commission ensures that the athlete voice remains central to the decision-making process within the Irish Olympic movement.

Olympic rowing bronze medallist Aifric Keogh has been elected Chair of the Commission by her fellow members and will also sit on the Board of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. Billy Dardis, Rugby Sevens Olympian, will serve as Vice-Chair.

This diverse and experienced group of athletes will play a key role in shaping athlete-centred policies and supporting the development of Irish Olympic sport, both on and off the field of play.

Lochlann Walsh, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland welcomed the new Commission,

“We are delighted to welcome this inspiring group of athletes to the OFI Athletes’ Commission. The energy, insight and experience they bring will be vital in ensuring the athlete voice continues to be central to everything we do. This is a hugely important time for Irish sport, and we are looking forward to working closely with the Commission to support and advocate for athletes across all disciplines.

We would also like to thank the outgoing Athletes’ Commission for their valuable contributions over the past term and for leaving the Commission in a strong position for the future.”

In the coming weeks the newly formed Athletes’ Commission will begin work on their strategic plan, outlining its priorities and objectives for the years ahead.

