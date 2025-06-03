“Lightweight Was Taking Too Much from Me” – Weight Gains for Gary Cully

Gary Cully believes he’ll gain from gaining weight.

The Kildare boxer has officially confirmed that he is moving up in weight, bringing his long stint at lightweight to an end.

Having campaigned at 135lbs since he turned over, the 6’2” talent admitted the weight cut had become unsustainable and was hampering his performance.

As a result, ‘The Diva’ plans to enter the light welterweight ranks when he returns to the ring.

“I’ve been fighting at lightweight since I was 18 – I’m 29 now,” he explained. “It was just getting a little bit too much.”

While he insisted he could still make the weight, he believes the cut was impacting his performance and his world title charge.

“It was taking a bit off my punch power, a bit off my fitness every time… I was getting away with it at fringe European level, but stepping up to fringe world level, it was taking too much,” he adds before suggesting he’ll enjoy a new leash of life at the new weight.

Leeds, UK: Garry Cully v Francesco Patera, WBA Continental Lightweight Title. 25 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“It’s a new weight, a fresh start, and I’m excited to get back to work.”

The 29-year-old southpaw is eyeing an August or September return to the ring after suffering eye injury in his defeat to Maxi Hughes late last year.

The Matchroom fighter says he has remained fit and focused and will return to camp once he receives the all-clear.

“I’m back to see the specialist on June 4th. Hopefully, I get the all clear, renew my license, and I’m back ready to go,” he adds.

“So I’ll go July and August for camp – probably fight in September. But if a show lands in Dublin in August and I’m available, I’ll be on it. No question.”

Having not fought yet in 2025, Cully wants to finish the year strong. “Two fights before the year ends – settle into this new weight class and then start chasing big fights.”