Joe Ward Frustrated with Avoidance: “None of the British Light Heavies Wanted It”

Joe Ward says Lerrone Richards wasn’t the only name on his radar — but he’s the only one who said yes.

The Irish light heavyweight has revealed that multiple calls were made to top British 175-pounders in recent months, but none materialised into fights.

That silence only adds fuel to the fire ahead of Ward’s June 28 showdown in Galway, a fight he hopes to use to force the hand of the likes of Joshua Buatsi, Anthony Yarde, Callum Smith, Lyndon Arthur, Craig Richards, and Dan Azeez.

“I’ve been calling out these British fighters quite a bit now… and none of them were really accepting the fight,” said Ward, who previously suggested the Brits are aware of his quality and thus fear sharing the ring with him.

“They’re all top guys at light heavyweight. They’re the names I want to be in the mix with and want to be fighting.”

The West Meath soutpaw believes Richards is on par with that group in terms of ability and reputation — making the upcoming Pearse Stadium clash a chance to show exactly where he belongs.

“Richards is pretty much the same level as those guys. To get him, and to win in fantastic fashion, will definitely help me push on to world-level fights.”

Despite being a decorated amateur and building strong momentum in the pro ranks, Ward has struggled to land the kind of domestic grudge fights that traditionally accelerate careers.

But open of Ireland’s greatest amateurs hopes delivering a statement win in Galway — especially against a skilled and slick operator like Richards — will end the avoidance and force the division’s elite to acknowledge him.

“It’s what I wanted. Now is my time to showcase it and deliver. We want the big, big fights.”