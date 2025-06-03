Kieran Molloy’s Title Tilt No Walk in the Park – “This Is a Serious Step Up”

Kieran Molloy isn’t expecting a walk in the Stadium later this month.

As the buzz builds ahead of June 28’s Galway stadium showdown, Molloy is under no illusions about what’s in front of him.

The undefeated Connacht favorite faces Kaisee Benjamin, a battle-hardened British fighter who gave Dalton Smith a scare and went the distance with Sean McComb.

“This is a serious step up,” Molloy admitted to Irish-Boxing.com. “But that’s exactly what I want. I don’t want easy fights — I want the kind of fights that move me forward.”

The match-up serves as the headline of a stacked GBM Sports show at Pearse Stadium, a homecoming Molloy has worked towards since turning pro. But there’ll be no comfort zone once the bell rings.

“Kaisee is experienced. He’s been in with punchers, movers, pressure fighters. I’ll need to be sharp, I’ll need to be smart — but I’m ready for that.”

While he is expecting a test, the headliner is confident it’s a test he will pass, particularly with the support o a county behind him.

“I’ve fought all over the world, but nothing compares to this. When I walk out in Pearse Stadium, I’ll be bringing that energy into the ring.”

A first pro title is on the line — and Molloy is determined to make it count.

“This is a chance to show I belong at the next level — and to do it in front of my people. I’m not letting it slip.”