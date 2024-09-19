American test next for Kurt Walker
Kurt Walker will look to build on the breakout win he recorded on the ‘Breakout’ card by navigating another step up on November 1.
The Tokyo defeated British-level James Beech Jr in style on top of an Ulster Hall Bill in February and will look to build further momentum by passing an American test on top of a Conlan Boxing card.
The Canal BC graduate trades leather with Rudy Garcia as he joins the likes of Padraig McCrory on an SSE Arena-hosted fight night.
‘El Tiburon ‘ comes into the fight on the back of a first career defeat but boasts a solid record and represents a test for the Belfast skillster.
The LA native drew with prospect Victor Morales and holds wins over the likes of David Perez and Rafeal Gramajo .
Walker had is coming out moment earlier this year and was linked with the likes of Hopey Price in the immediate aftermath.
Those fights never materialised but he contests a November bout that should move him toward title fights in 2025.