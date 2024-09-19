Walsh vs Runowski Official Weigh-In Results:

There is a ceremonial weight tonight at the 3Arena but the protagonists of the UFC FIght Pass broadcast 360 Promotions and UFC Fight Night weighed in for the Boxing Union of Ireland this morning.

We have three title fights with those involved in strap action all making mandated weights.

Check out the results below.

Main Event – WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title: Callum Walsh (153.8) vs Przemyslaw Runowski (152.6)

Co-Main Event – Super Middleweight Bout: Ali Akhmedov (169.2) vs Pierre Hubert Dibombe (169.2)

Heavyweight Bout: Thomas Carty (258.8) vs Jonatan Exequiel Vergara (233.4)

Super Middleweight Celtic Title: Emmett Brennan (167) vs Kevin Cronin (167.2)

Super Welterweight Celtic Title: Craig O’Brien (153.2) vs Edward Donavan (153.6)

Lightweight Bout: Shauna O’Keefe (134) vs Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir (134.4)

Super Lightweight Bout: Gareth Dowling (145.8) vs Daniel Nowak (147.8)

Amateur Bout: Ella Thompson (101.6) vs Abbey Molloy (101.6)