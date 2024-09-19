Iris Pro boxer and the current world’s undisputed lightweight champion was Katie Taylor, and on April 30, 2022, the two clashed at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Taylor facing off with Amanda Serrano. The women’s boxing bout was dubbed the largest of its kind in history, and this was not far from the truth as Taylor and Serrano exchanged punches for ten rounds. Thus, Taylor won by a split decision in the bout and was immediately dubbed an early candidate for the Fight of the Year. While you are shopping at legal CBD hash shops online, such as Justbob, do not forget to stay tuned to the end of this article to learn about the rematch of these two legends.

The Build-Up

The clash between Taylor and Serrano had been coming for a long time. Taylor clinched the undisputed lightweight crown in 2019, while Serrano claimed titles across a record seven different weight categories. A planned fight in 2020 was canceled due to the emergence of the pandemic. However, promoter Eddie Hearn did not give up and was eventually able to secure the fighters to compete in the boxing capital.

Weigh-ins and Entrances

Taylor and Serrano had some words to exchange the day before the weigh-in, as is typical of the two fighters. Interestingly, Serrano weighed 133.6 pounds, which is only 1 pound under the weight of the 135-pound category. Taylor came in second at 134.6 pounds. During ring walks at a sold-out MSG, both fighters managed to look relaxed and ready for the fight. Serrano entered the ring with the WWE wrestler Bianca Belair, while Taylor had compatriot Becky Lynch to secure her.

The Fight

The highly entertaining battle was swift from the gate. Taylor moved well, and it looked like she bothered Serrano in the process. However, Serrano started landing punches in mid-rounds and unleashed a volley of big punches on Taylor. Serrano’s left hook in the 5th round sent Taylor to the canvas for the first time in her professional career.

In the true figurative sense of a champion, Taylor quickly got up and was probably eyeing to contest to steal the round. The momentum changed back and forth as both women fought with everything they had in the final contest. As the girls proceeded to the championship rounds, the match was still very much a toss-up. Serrano finished very competitively, but Taylor managed to clinch several rounds that were marginally close.

Stay Tuned

The fight, which had been highly anticipated for a long time, between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, held at Madison Square Garden, was really worth waiting for. It was a classic fight in every aspect. This was a historical match between Taylor and Serrano, and both fighters exhibited tremendous energy during the ten rounds of the fight. Taylor got a split decision victory in what can be said to be a classic Fight of the Year.

On April 16, 2024, Netflix stated that the rematch would happen on July 20 for the WBA, IBF, WBC, WBO, and Ring super-lightweight titles as the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. It will finally happen on November 15.