Irish revenge a dish Anthony Cacace plans to serve HOT

Anthony Cacace is planning on getting Irish revenge this Saturday night but doesn’t think it will be a dish served cold.

‘The Apache’ believes his fight with Josh Warrington scheduled for Wembley this Saturday is going to catch serious fire.

In fact, the Holy Trinity graduate is confident the two decorated veterans will trump the likes Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubios and Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz, in the entertainment stakes.

“Yeah no doubt, no doubt (that his fight will be fight of the night). I know the style that Josh brings, and I know what I bring. So yeah, I do believe that it’s going to be the best fight of the night. Tune in.”

It emerged early in fight week that Warrington wasn’t sanctioned to fight for the Belfast man’s IBF super featherweight and thus the strap won’t be on the line.

However, the stakes remain high for ‘The Apache’. Not only can the 35-year-old lose his title if he suffers defeat but, as he points out, Irish revenge is up for grabs.

The Leeds Warrior is three for three against Irish opposition.

He famously defeated Carl Frampton in world title action and also holds wins over Mac Man Martin Lindsay and Patrick ‘Pajo’ Hyland.

The Irish streak adds to the fight and will end on Saturday claims Cacace.

“To fight a big name like Josh is great. He’s had fights with the likes of Frampton, Selby and all these big fighters in the past. I would like to get my revenge for a couple of the Irish fighters. Saturday night I plan on doing that.”

The mercurial Irish talent who has finally been given the platform his skill set deserves goes into the fight as the bookies favourite, although he gives no credence whatsoever to the odds.



“Listen, favourite means absolutely nothing. I know Josh, he’s a great fighter and I know he’s going to bring the heat, but I just believe I’m the better fighter and it’s my time