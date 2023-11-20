Worried Team McCormack Line Up Mouthwatering Back Up Plan

Ian Gaughran is concerned the breaks have been pulled on Graham McCormack’s huge Celtic Title opportunity with his proposed opponent needing more time to get over a biking accident.

Although the Dublin manager has quickly got out the puncture repair kit and got the wheels in motion with regard to a mouthwatering backup plan.

‘G’Train’ was due to fight Kieran Gething’s for the BBBofC version of the Celtic title, a strap that comes with a European ranking, in Wales this month.

However, the fight was postponed after the Gethings suffered injury after a push bike mishap. It now seems the Welsh fighter won’t be ready for the scheduled date in December, leaving Gaughran somewhat worried.

Gethings’s team assures they are keen to promote the title fight but the Treaty county man’s manager is formulating a contingency plan just in case.

Considering Bray battler Eddie Treacy is part of the alternative, Plan B looks just as appealing as Plan A, although it doesn’t come with the BBBofcC Celtic strap.

“That’s still kind of on the table but I’m worried it won’t happen, to be honest,” Guaghran tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about the fight.

“Kieran actually came off his push bike and was a bit scraped up so we ended up having to postpone. It looked like we were a runner then for December 2nd but Kieran needs more time and they’re eyeing up the new year.

“We’ll see, I suppose, but I’ve a feeling we could just move on from that and there’s one I’m looking at and have spoken to Jay Byrne about,” he teases before proposing an exciting Honeybadger – G’Train meeting.

“Eddie Treacy will be back in the spring and you’d imagine one or two quick wins would get him in the mix, so Jay and I are looking at going head-to-head on a title for Eddie vs Graham.

“Obviously we get on very well and work well together but the lads are very well matched and it would be a cracker!

So once Eddie gets through a comeback fight – maybe I’ll let Allan White off the leash to test him – I think that’s easily made and will make up for Graham’s disappointing year.”

While 36-year-old, McCormack has remained relevant and secured title fights across the last 12 months it has been a frustrating year.

Reflecting on that an honest Gaughran said: “If I’m honest, it’s been a very disappointing year for Graham, and I take some of the blame for that. Obviously, it’s been well documented that we felt the result could and should have been different against Craig McCarthy and it’s been setback after setback since.

“The Celtic title fight with Dominic Donegan on the ill-fated RDS bill was going to be a fantastic opportunity for both lads before the plug was pulled a week out.”

After that, the Gething fight has twice fallen through.

“It’s a killer,” continues the man who also manages McCormack’s fellow Shaun Kelly-trained operators David Ryan and Jamie Morrissey.

“Graham was so fit and sharp in the lead-up but then we scrambled and we did well to get him a huge opportunity against Kieran Gething for the BBBofC Celtic title and really fancied winning that.”