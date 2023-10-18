Michael Conlan Tells Critics to Reserve Judgement ahead of Ring Return

Michael Conlan has told his critics to reserve judgment until his career is over.

One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs has yet to reach the pinnacle when it comes to the pro game.

And the fact the Belfast featherweight lost twice in world title action, against Leigh Wood and Luis Alberto Lopez, has prompted some doubters, generally not names within the game, to become very vocal.

However, Conlan believes he will prove them wrong, claiming he remains a world champion in waiting and advising them to wait before writing him off completely.

“I believed I’d be world champion and I still believe I’ll be world champion,” he told Boxing Social.

“It’s just a matter of time. Everything kind of happens for a reason and these type of setbacks happen for a reason. Wait till the end of my career and judge me then.”

Conlan’s talent and profile nigh on guarantee him a third shot it’s just about taking when it comes around again.

In the meantime, there are exciting fights to be had, one of which takes place in Belfast on December 2nd. The 31-year-old will fight former European Champion Jordan Gill on top of an exciting Conlan Boxing and Matchroom co-promotion.

“I’m very excited. Happy to be back and looking forward to putting a show on back in Belfast. It’s certainly the last roll of the dice for Jordan,” Conlan added.

The pair have spared plenty of times and they were rounds Conlan says give him confidence.

“Sparring is sparring. Would I say I can take confidence from it? Yes, of course. There’s plenty of things I did that give me an outlook of how things can move. I have all the sparring on record and I’ve sent it all to my coach already. We’ll break things down, we’ll watch all his fights and devise a gameplan and take him apart.”