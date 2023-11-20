Longer the Better – Tiernan Bradley happy to get rounds after flirting with Irish KO record

Tiernan Bradley thought he scored one of the fastest knockouts in Irish boxing history just over a weekend ago but was content to get six solid rounds in ahead of a step-up year next year.

The Omagh native dropped Michal Bulik with the first combination he landed and turned away ready to celebrate his sixth career stoppage.

However, the former Campbell Hatton foe rose to his feet to deny ‘Irish’ a place in the Irish KO history books. Bradley, who also dropped the Pole in the final few seconds of the fight, wasn’t too disappointed as he got to get six rounds under his belt with a move to eight rounds and title action looming.

“It looked spectacular,” he told IFL TV post the win. “I turned my back and walked away. I thought it was over, I thought he was gone. Usually, they are all gone [after I land that shot] but credit to wee Bulik, he got up and he was able to carry on.

“In the second round I began to work up the gears and down the gears, it was good to get the six rounds in. I dropped him at the end of the sixth and he was gone, but the bell rang. 60-52 on the scorecards, a dominant performance, I’ll take that.

“It was nice to get the six rounds in because I’ve only ever done one six rounder in my career.”

There is talk the 26-year-old may get out in a fight of note in on the first weekend of December, something he’d rejoice in.

“Hopefully, I get out before the end of the year on a nice bill. I want to get out in Ireland. I live in Brighton now and it’s like my adopted home, but there is no feeling like fighting back home in Ireland.”

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the year, the Scott Welsh mentored Bradley and his team have designs on a big 2024.

“We’ve spoke to my manager about some belts and some routes we want to take. It’s very very interesting I won’t go too much into it. It intrigues me and it’s exciting. It’s like ‘how the hell did he get into that position’ kind of thing. So next year is going to be really big for me.”