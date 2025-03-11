Team Ireland Waiting on First Women World Championship Win

Team Ireland are still searching for their first win of the 2025 Women’s World Championships.

The strong team suffered three defeats in the contest yesterday after Juddy Bobbett was pipped the day previous.

48kg Carleigh Irving was the first Team Ireland boxer in action – the 19 year old European U23 silver medalist faced 30 year old Tayonis Cendeno Rojas of Venezuela. Those extra years on the road made the difference with experience winning out on a UD. Judges scores are here

54kg Paris Olympian, Jenny Lehane boxed her Round of 32 bout against Thailand’s Natnicha Chongprongklang, the 2024 Asian champion at the weight. Chongprongklang was swift and aggressive, and despite the DCU boxer’s speed and explosiveness, the Thai boxer progresses on a 5-0 decision. The complete score card is here

While double Olympian, Michaela Walsh, faced home opposition, and the crowd, in her contest against Andjela Brankovic. The first round was a 3-2 split to Brankovic, and despite the fact Belfast boxer seemed to have done enough to secure rounds 2 and 3, the unanimous decision went to her opponent.

Of the Team Ireland boxers yet to begin their championships, 2022 World Champion, 70kg Lisa O’Rourke starts at the Last 16 stage against Azerbaijan’s Aynur Rzayeva – 2016 European Women’s champ at 81+kg; the 2022 European silver medalist, and a 2023 Women’s World bronze medalist. Lisa’s sister, double Olympian 75kg Aoife O’Rourke, is the top seed in her weight. As such, she has a bye to the quarter finals. She’ll meet the winner of the contest between Bulgaria and Uzbekhistan

239 boxers from 51 federations are contesting the tournament; in 2023, the last iteration of these championships, 324 boxers from 64 federations competed.

March 15th is a rest day at the tournament, and all finals will be boxed on Sunday, March 16th.

Day Three

Two Team Ireland boxers are in action on Tuesday as the competition moves to the last 16 stage.

50kg Daina Moorehouse has a bye, and begins her tournament against China’s 8th seeded Hu M. That’s Bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

There’s also last 16 start for Olympian, 66kg Grainne Walsh – she’s between the ropes against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova. Khamidova is a fellow Olympian, the reigning Asian champ and medaled at the 2023 Women’s Worlds. The two meet in Bout 7 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

Watch

https://www.youtube.com/embed/EqYT0u6JyvI?feature=oembedRing A, Afternoon Session

https://www.youtube.com/embed/hGI56F-YGYQ?feature=oembedRing B, Afternoon Session

https://www.youtube.com/embed/G3UHl9TdhYk?feature=oembedRing A, Evening Session

https://www.youtube.com/embed/zz_ZHklHD64?feature=oembedRing B, Evening Session

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow

54kg Jenny Lehane, DCU Athletic Boxing Club, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC Tallaght, Dublin

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty Boxing Club, Wicklow.

Team Manager, Ciara Plunkett

Head Coach Zauri Antia

Coach Damian Kennedy

Coach Eoin Pluck

Physiotherapist Rob Tuomey.