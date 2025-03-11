No Common Ground Ruadhan Farrell Responds to Ryan Burnett Call Out

Irish super bantamweight Champion Ruadhan Farrell has responded in the negative after effectively being called out by Irish boxing legend Ryan Burnett.

The former unified world champion isn’t coming out of retirement to hunt down the green strap rather the Belfast star name dropped ‘El Nino’ in relation to one of the boxers he is coaching.

Speaking on social media, Burnett suggested a fight between Farrell and his IGB managerial stablemate Matthew Boreland. Indeed, the former Ricky Hatton and Adam Booth trained now retired boxer, went as far as to predict a knockout win for his charge if a clash did materialize.

Domestic bouts have proved to be ‘Rudy’s’ bread and butter of late, and he has used entertaining all Irish clashes to forge a name for himself in Ireland.

However, the BUI Celtic and Irish title winner hints it’s time to move beyond the Irish scene in search of what he believes will be more lucrative action.

“I’ve proven myself over and over again with Irish domestics,” he said.

“It’s about the bigger fights and being able to help my family live a more comfortable life. I’ve feared nobody. It’s good to see people talking about me, it’s all publicity. I’ve ducked nobody.”

Speaking about what’s next for the veteran of five domestic clashes, including two rematches, after he beat Gerrard Hughes, manager Ian Gaughran said he was looking to take the Belfast man the Commonwealth title route.

It seems talks with regard to a Commonwealth silver title shot have already begun.