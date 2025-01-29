‘Biggest Irish Card in New York History’ – Calum Walsh and Co Ready to Paint New York

Tom Loeffler has gone as far as to label it ‘the biggest Irish boxing card in New York City history’.

The 360 Promotion boss brings Callum Walsh back to the Big Apple on St Patrick’s Weekend and is promising another big night at Madison Square Garden.

In fact, he believes it will be a massive night for Irish boxing and the Irish in the city.

Cork’s Walsh will take another step up as he faces former BUI Celtic and reigning BBBofC Celtic champion Dean Sutherland in his second Theater bout at the Garden.

A massive rematch between New York familiar Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin ensures all Irish action on the UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill.

Tyrone’s New York ticket seller Feargal McCrory will fight for the first time since he massively brave world title challenge when he faces Keenan Carbajal in what is an intriguing match up.

Thomas Carty brings the Carty Party to New York for the first time and has been afforded huge chance to impress against American heavyweight Dajuan Calloway.

Donagh Keary will make his debut on the bill and there has been strong suggestion more Irish boxers will be added.

All of which have promoted 360 Promotions boss man Tom Loeffler to claim it’s the biggest green card New York has seen.

“I’ve promoted fights all over the world but Madison Square Garden is my favorite venue. The electricity in New York City just walking over from the hotel to the press conference today is like no other,” he said.

“New York City boxing fans have great expectations and we’ve built this card with not only a tremendous main event but with many exciting Irish fighters on the undercard befitting ‘The Biggest Irish Boxing Card in New York City History.’”

Commenting on the main event he added: “Callum and Dean are both more than ready to test each other’s true mettle in the middle of the ring on Sunday, March 16.”

“We’re off to a great start with selling tickets for this event and I strongly encourage fans to purchase in advance at MSG.com.”