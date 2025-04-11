Daniel O’Sullivan Primmed and Prepared for Prime Iron Mike Tyson

Forget dancing with ‘The Devil’, Daniel O’Sullivan has trained to throwdown with Tyson.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has the chance to become a two-weight BUI Celtic Champion when he shares the ring with Peter Carr on the A Night of Champions bill at the National Stadium on Saturday.

‘Daniel San’ is aware of his opponents heavy handed reputation but isn’t too concerned, pointing out he has prepared for one the biggest punchers boxing has ever seen – Iron Mike Tyson.

“I hear Peter is a big puncher. Everybody keeps telling me that and I expect him to be very game and lively but always in my head I’m going in against a prime Mike Tyson,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before pointing out that, that mindset isn’t Carr specific.

“Whether that’s Peter Carr, Sean Murray or even the likes of Dale Arrowsmith I build them up so much. But I know if I give my 100% in camp, which I have, and show up on the night, which I will, then I have the beatings of anybody. It doesn’t faze me what they bring to the table I will adapt to it.”

Being more specific when it comes to his foe, the Paschal Collins trained boxer predicts his fellow Dub will force him to consult top form.

“Im very excited for this fight.

“I think I have an opponent who will be very game and lively and that will bring out the best in me.”

As well as the potential to be in another entertaining bout, O’Sullivan is excited about the occassion and the reward on offer.

The Blanch native, who was a trainer before he was a pro boxer, can make it back to back title wins and become a two weight BUI Celtic champ live on DAZN with victory on Saturday night.

“It means a lot to me. I dreamed of having one [title] but to have a second belt will be amazing. I would have never thought I would be in this position a few years ago,” he adds before claiming the title win has given him that champions confidence.

“I believe in myself a lot more. It’s an accomplishment that can never be taken away from me. No matter where I go in my career I can say I won that Celtic title. I do think I can go on to bigger things, but that is the first step along the path. And it’s good to know my hard work is paying off.”

The 29-year-old stirs away from the ‘war’ narrative surrounding the fight, pointing out brain not balls may be the key factor in what many see as a blood and guts battle.

“I think my boxing I.Q is what will set me apart and the pace that I am able to maintain for 8 rounds will be the difference,” he adds.

“I win whatever way is necessary.”