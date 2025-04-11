INTRODUCING – Lateef Bayo Alabi

Some people will love him, some may hate him, but everyone will remember Lateef Bayo Alabi.

That’s the bold prediction the latest addition to the Irish pro ranks makes ahead of his debut.

Alabi punches for pay for the first time when he fights Stefan Nicolae on the JB Promotions, DAZN broadcast Night of Champions at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Tallaght native believes it will be the start of an exciting ride that will capture the attention across the board.

” Fans can expect power, skills, illusiveness, real character, aura , fashion, flamboyance,” he says confidently.

“You’re either going to love me or hate me. There’s no in between,” he adds.

The Westside graduate is known as an entertaining watch in amateur circles and was National Novice champion and an Elite championships regular.

However, it’s the pro ranks he really believes he will excel in.

“I turned over because it has always been my goal and dream of mine to fight under bright lights. My style of fighting is way more suited to the pros. I believe I’ve everything it takes to get to the pinnacle of boxing.

“The long term goals for me are world titles and a couple million in the bank account, and fingers crossed, plenty of knockouts along the way.

“Short term, it’s just about making myself 1-0 this weekend. I’m not looking past my opponent. My only goal win this Saturday.”

Focusing on his debut further, he added: “I’m over the moon to be honest, but at the same time, who’s ever excited to go in a fight. I’m expecting a tough cagey opponent, but I’m expecting to break him down and get a stoppage, God willing.”