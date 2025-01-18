Celtic Clash – Callum Walsh Expects to go WAR with ‘Deadly’ Celtic Cousin

Callum Walsh believes it will be a Celtic clash for the ages when Ireland and Scotland collide at the Theather in Madison Square Garden on March 16.

The Cork light middleweight returns to the New York venue for the third time on a massive weekend for the Irish in the Big Apple.

Dean Sutherland, a Scot who previously held the Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic title, is providing the opposition for the Freddie Roach-trained contender on the top of the bill.

The UFC’s favourite boxer, Walsh believes ‘Deadly’ will come with that fighting Celtic spirit and the pair will clash in the middle of the ring as a result.

“The only way you’re going to headline a show like this is if you’re fighting and both of us are going to put on a show for the fans. His style is very aggressive and my style is very aggressive and we will meet in the middle of the ring,” Walsh said.

The headline fight of a bill that includes contests for Thomas Carty, Feargal McCrory, Donagh Keary, and a mouthwatering all-Irish rematch between Kevin Cronin and Emmet Brennan is Walsh’s second St Patrick’s week outing at the venue.

It’s a time of year when the likes of Michael Conlan, Matthew Macklin and John Duddy all fought at the Mecca of Boxing and Walsh knows the significance of following suit.

“I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of so many great Irish fighters who fought in New York City before me.”

“There’s nothing like fighting at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. This is my third time headlining here and I know the Irish will turn out in a very big way on March 16.

“The team that I have; Tom Loeffler, Dana White, Freddie Roach is the best team in boxing and that’s why we’re here at Madison Square Garden. It’s the biggest Irish boxing card in New York City history and I’m looking forward to headlining that.”