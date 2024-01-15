IABA name Olympic Qualifier team

The IABA team to contest the First Olympic World Qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, has been named.

The 8 strong team will contest the tournament at all Olympic weights available, following the qualification for Paris 2024 of reigning lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, Tokyo Olympians Aoife O’Rourke and Michaela Walsh, and Jack Marley and Dean Clancy. All win booked their tickets to Paris at the 2023 European Games in Nowy Targ, Poland.

Four quota places are available in Busto Arsizio in each weight IABA contests – Women’s 50kg, 54kg, and 66kg, and Men’s 51kg, 57kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92+kg. This means that a Quarter Finals win will mean a place at Paris is assured.

A total of 248 boxers will compete in boxing at Paris 2024, with 124 women and 124 men taking part. France, as host nation, have secured six automatic quotas for the Games – three for men and three for women, while there will also be nine Universality Places awarded, with five for women and four for men.

The IABA team includes Tokyo bronze medalist at 71kg, Aidan Walsh, European Games athletes Daina Moorehouse (50kg), Jennifer Lehane (54kg), Sean Mari (51kg), Jude Gallagher (57kg) and Kelyn Cassidy (80kg), along with super heavy, Martin McDonagh – who claimed three Irish titles, U22, Senior and Elite, in a ten month period in 2023.

Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin