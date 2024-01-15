Top of the pops – Katie Taylor bit at the 3Arena Box Office

Katie Taylor proved herself a bigger draw than some of the world’s biggest stars this year.

The boxer proved a massive hit at the box office, pulling in more by way of revenue than the likes of Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Artic Monkeys, Westlife et all.

The two-weight undisputed champion’s first encouther with Chantelle Cameron in May generated the highest box office revenue in the 3Arena for 2023.

The Matchroom Boxing promoted fight night pulled in €2.08 million more than half a million more than Elton John pulled in, in one night.

The take was over €1 million more than Chris Brown and Lana Del Rey.

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins, seen with Ed Sheeran and MIchael Flately

The figures prove just how much of a draw the Irish star is but also an indication of how high ticket prices were for the event.

Like Taylor, the majority of the aforementioned also sold out the Dublin Docklands venue but entry cost less.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has said the prices were necessary in order to fund a Taylor with a homecoming. The Essex’s fight maker has said going to a stadium this summer would allow for much cheaper tickets.