‘Best fighter I’ve ever seen’ – Dee Walsh predicts breakout Lewis Crocker display







Certain fans will get excited to hear Dee Walsh was back sparring, but the coach is adamant they should reserve all excitement for his latest charge Lewis Crocker [11(6)-0].

Walsh teamed up with the former underage amateur standout earlier this year and has been beyond impressed with the Belfast welterweight.

The young coach and retired former fan favourite went as far as to tell Irish-boxing.com, the 23-year-old is the best fighter he has ever seen.

It’s a bold claim from the young coach, but one he doubled down on after been forced to spar is protege.

“At one stage about a month ago I thought to myself ‘he’s the best fighter I’ve ever seen’. Then there was one day I done a round sparring with him as there was a shortage of sparring partners, that day and I says ‘he’s the best fighter I’ve been in the ring with’,” Walsh told Irish-boxing.com.

The 30-year-old could have come to that conclusion at lot earlier. He worked with Crocker ahead of his fight with John Thain.

However, it seems ‘The Croc’ is looking that bit better in this camp.

The Belfast fighter takes on Louis Greene [12(7)-1(0)] for the WBO European ranking title tomorrow night and Walsh, who retired undefeated after 12 fights, is backing him to produce a breakout performance live on ESPN+.

“This camp was different from last as the opponent has a different style, a lot more sparring and a lot more hard work this camp I’ve noticed a difference in his sparring, he’s looking amazing and he’s really up for this,” adds Walsh.

“We haven’t seen the best of Lewis and this is when he’s really gonna show what he’s all about.”

Tomorrow see’s Crocker fight on the top of the bill for the first time. He also has the chance to really kick start his career by securing a world ranking. Both bring pressure, although Walsh suggests his charge can go into the fight relaxed in the knowledge he has put the work in.

“If he didn’t put in the work, spar well or struggle to make weight there would be pressure! We both know he’s done everything in his power to be at his best for this fight so there is no pressure,” he adds before giving a prediction.”

“Nothing but a win and how he does it is in his hands.”