Wilderness to Wonderland – Owen O’Neill ‘Buzzing’ with TV Fight

Owen O’Neill has gone from thinking he would be left lost in the boxing wilderness to finding himself on a big Ulster Hall DAZN broadcast fight night.

Having missed weight for an Irish title fight with Declan Geraghty and suffering severe backlash as a result, O’Neill feated the worst.

In fact, he had genuine concerns for what his boxing future held, only to discover the true meaning of ‘this too shall pass’.

The former BUI Celtic champion steps from a dark place to under the bright lights of an Ulster Hall show on Saturday – and is delighted to be still relevant and back on track.

“Since the situation of me missing weight I was thinking what was gonna’ happen with my career but with Poddy as my manager now I’m straight back in on a Conlon Boxing show. I’m on TV and we have big plans as a team. I’m buzzing,” he says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

‘Triple O’ is in such a good place that the fact Dominic Donegan pulled out of their proposed clash on the Breakout card didn’t have a negative impact.

“No not at all, I’ve had an amazing camp with Dan,” he said when asked if the cancellation of the domestic clash affected him in the build-up.

“I was gutted at the time but after speaking to Dan and Poddy I was ok. I’m getting to fight and fight on TV, nothing changed really. It’s been a great camp.”

The Daniel Anderson-trained fighter thinks a repeat of the by-now infamous Ulster Intermediate final is now off the cards.

He plans to progress past Edgar Kemsky on Saturday and move on to bigger things.

“I think that fight is gone now, to be honest. I want to get the win on Saturday and push on,” he says before predicting an improved performance on the Breakout card.

” Expect a brilliant performance and a lot more boxing from myself and a simple win.”

Photo credit Mark Mead