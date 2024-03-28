Amy Broadhurst Breaks Silence on Possible Team GB Move

A ‘heartbroken’ Amy Broadhurst has confirmed her desire to fight at the Olympic Games means she will explore all the options available to her.

On Thursday evening the IABA confirmed they were contacted by Team GB on behalf of the decorated Louth talent with regard to Boradhurst switching allegiances.

The news has prompted a massive reaction both understanding and less so, prompting the 27-year-old to explain her thought process.

The Dundalk native didn’t mention Team GB specifically but said she wasn’t yet ready to give up on her Olympic dream and thus is studying option.

Speaking online the World, European and Commonwealth golf medal winner said:

“I was left broken-hearted and completely devastated when I was informed by the IABA recently that I would not be assessed for selection ahead of the final Olympic qualifier in May and that my Olympic ambitions were effectively over.

“I have won World, European and Commonwealth Gold medals and remain the IABA’s highest rated boxer in the current World ratings but my lifelong dream has been to become an Olympian. I have spilt blood, sweat and tears over 22 years in the boxing ring in pursuit of that childhood goal.

“Since being informed of the IABA’s decision I have been exploring all options available to me to keep that dream alive. I will continue to do so because the Olympics flame continues to burn brightly in me and I am determined to do everything in my power to become an Olympian.

“I have no further comment to add at this time.”

Broadhurst revealed last week that she was not picked to represent Ireland in the 66kg class for the final Paris 2024 qualifier, which gloves off in Thailand in late May.

The multi-time Irish title winner said she had turned down an offer to be assessed alongside fellow World Championships gold medal winner Lisa O’Rourke for the #2 slot at the weight – and was very public about her upset at not being handed the chance to challenge Grainne Walsh’s status as #1.

In a statement released to numerous outlets today the IABA stated that “Amy Broadhurst intends to seek a change of nationality in a bid to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games”.

“We have discussed this with OFI and Sport Ireland and have expressed our disappointment, while wanting to ensure that she understands the full ramifications of this request and the advice she might be receiving if she decides to go ahead with it.

“We have indicated that if she really thinks that this is best for her as a person and an athlete after these discussions we will not stand in her way.”

Like Katie Taylor, Broadhurst’s father is English, and the talented boxer had spoken to GB’s High Performance director in the past. Indeed, their interest was known as far back as 2021.

Broadhurst, boxing for Islington, won the English Elite title at light welterweight in 2018 and has spent periods living in Britain since then.

The Dundalk favourite considered exploring the switch in 2022 when it became clear Kellie Harrington was targeting Paris and a second Olympic Games at 60kg – and that Broadhurst would not be considered for 60kg selection, regardless of results.

However, she moved up to light welterweight and dominated the division winning World, European and Commonwealth gold. Unfortunately for Broadhurst, 63kg is not an Olympic weight so a second move up was made in a bid to reach Paris.

‘Baby Canelo’ represented Ireland in the European Games qualifier last summer and was defeated at the final hurdle by Team GB’s representative, Rosie Eccles.

Walsh, who defeated Broadhurst in the 2023 Elites and also won the 2024 Elites, was chosen for last month’s qualifier and was agonisingly close to making it to Paris. It was confirmed last week by Neil Lougran, who also broke today’s news, that the Offaly woman will be afforded a second chance in Thailand.

Broadhurst, it now seems, will move back down to lightweight and, if selected, will try and qualify at 60kgs for Team GB.