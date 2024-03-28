IABA Confirm Amy Broadhurst is in the Process of Switching to Team GB

Amy Broadhurst is looking to switch allegiances from Ireland to Great Britain in a bid to keep her Olympic dream alive.

Broadhurst revealed last week that she was not picked to represent Ireland in the 66kg class for the final Paris 2024 qualifier, which gloves off in Thailand in late May.

The decorated Louth native said she had turned down an offer to be assessed alongside fellow World Championships gold medal winner Lisa O’Rourke for the #2 slot at the weight – and was very public about her upset at not being handed the chance to challenge Grainne Walsh’s status as #1.

It’s since emerged Team GB wants to take advantage of the situation and have contacted the IABA on behalf of Broadhurst in a bid to begin the process of changing allegiances.

Understand Amy Broadhurst, in light of not being assessed for the Ireland team going to the final World Olympic qualifier, has asked to transfer to Team GB – with the aim to try and qualify at 60kg



The IABA have declared they won’t stand in the way of the 27-year-old, who has won medals all through the age ranks in an Irish singlet.

In a statement released to numerous outlets, they stated that “Amy Broadhurst intends to seek a change of nationality in a bid to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games”.

“We have discussed this with OFI and Sport Ireland and have expressed our disappointment, while wanting to ensure that she understands the full ramifications of this request and the advice she might be receiving if she decides to go ahead with it.

“We have indicated that if she really thinks that this is best for her as a person and an athlete after these discussions we will not stand in her way.”

Like Katie Taylor, Broadhurst’s father is English, and the talented boxer had spoken to GB’s High Performance director in the past. Indeed, their interest was known as far back as 2021.

Broadhurst, boxing for Islington, won the English Elite title at light welterweight in 2018 and has spent periods living in Britain since then.

The Dundalk favourite considered exploring the switch in 2022 when it became clear Kellie Harrington was targeting Paris and a second Olympic Games at 60kg – and that Broadhurst would not be considered for 60kg selection, regardless of results.

However, she moved up to light welterweight and dominated the division winning World, European and Commonwealth gold. Unfortunately for Broadhurst, 63kg is not an Olympic weight so a second move up was made in a bid to reach Paris.

‘Baby Canelo’ represented Ireland in the European Games qualifier last summer and was defeated at the final hurdle by Team GB’s representative, Rosie Eccles.

Walsh, who defeated Broadhurst in the 2023 Elites and also won the 2024 Elites, was chosen for last month’s qualifier and was agonisingly close to making it to Paris. It was confirmed last week by Neil Lougran, who also broke today’s news, that the Offaly woman will be afforded a second chance in Thailand.

Broadhurst, it now seems, will move back down to lightweight and, if selected, will try and qualify at 60kgs for Team GB.