Builds the Fight – Emmet Brennan Grateful Dana White Questioned his Kevin Cronin Win

Emmet Brennan has welcomed Dana White and Michael Conlan crying foul when it comes to his second title win.

The Dubliner became a two-weight BUI Celtic champion when he defeated Kevin Cronin at the 3Arena in September.

The fight was another all-action and entertaining fan-friendly domestic, although the result was questioned vigorously in some quarters.

Kerry’s Cronin was upset with the scoring, his team, which includes Olympic medal winner, Conlan voiced their upset while UFC boss Dana White was extremely loud when crying ‘robbery’.

White criticized the scoring from his ringside seat, in the press conference after and has made reference to the cards during UFC press conferences in the months that followed.

2020 Olympian Brennan has pointed out there is a massive difference between robbery and getting the nod in a tight fight but hasn’t quite come out swinging.

Rather, he is happy with White and co’s comments claiming they only make an already big rematch bigger.

“I had a look at the first fight. It was close, but it definitely wasn’t a robbery,” Brennan told Off the Ball.

“People are saying ‘robbery’ because you have the likes of Mick Conlan, who is his manager, coming out and saying that. Mick has a big profile, so obviously people are going to side with him.

“I look at it as a positive. Looking at it from a purely business point of view it builds the rematch. The likes of Dana White, the likes of Mick Conlan coming out with that only builds the rematch.

“I’m 33 now, I don’t take things personal. I look at it from a business standpoint. I’m actually thankful because it’s going to build the fight a little more.”

Considering the nature of the first fight the repeat doesn’t need much hyping, particularly when you consider the card it will play out on.

The latest version of a Dublin-Kerry sporting rivalry will feature high up a Madison Square Garden hosted St Patrick’s weekend fight night.

Brennan and Cronin will renew acquaintances on the Callum Walsh topped UFC backed, 360 Promotions promoted bill. Not only does the Dublin Dockland graduate sees it as the perfect chance to further enhance his reputation in New York, but an opportunity to prove he is the better of the two super middleweight talents.

“It doesn’t really get bigger than that. If you’re not getting excited for Madison Square Garden on Paddy’s Day you’re in the wrong game,” he said.

“The last fight was a close fight. That’s a fight I want. There was a bit of controversy around it from some people last time around. This is a chance for me to put all that to bed.”