“I’d Love to Slap the Crown Off his Head’ – Tyrone McKenna Puts ‘King’ Callum Walsh Top of new Wish List

Tyrone McKenna threw his hat in the Callum Walsh ring after his dramatic victory in Waterford earlier this month.

Within minutes of returning to winning ways courtesy of a stoppage win over Dylan Moran, ‘The Mighty Celt’ made a return name-dropping.

The all-action war lover produced a fresh wish list that included Florian Marku, Harlem Eubank, and Cork’s Walsh.

Marku, who also holds a win over Moran, is a fighter regularly mentioned by the Belfast boxer, Eubank is close to Michael Conlan, suggesting that one would be easy to make, but it’s Walsh that will catch Irish fans’ attention the most.

‘The King’ will headline on St Patrick’s week in Madison Square Garden and has yet to confirm an opponent.

Rumour suggests the undercard will be stacked with all Irish fights and McKenna says he’d be happy to help the trend extend to the top of the bill.

“There is talk of Marku next, I heard Harlem Eubank mentioned, Callum Walsh wants an opponent for St Patrick’s weekend. I’d love to slap the crown of his head. He’s a weight above but I don’t care I’d go up and fight him,” McKenna told Conlan Boxing.

Considering the battle-hardened southpaw has been in with the likes of Jack Catteral and Regis Prograis, he would represent step up for the UFC-backed 360 Promotions fighter.

McKenna would also bring a lot to the promotion with his fight-selling ability.

If a Walsh fight was to to come to fruition it would be McKenna’s sixth all-Irish battle. as he’s shared the ring with Sean Creagh, Jake Hanney, Darragh Foley, Lewis Crocker and Moran.

Reflecting on his most recent and manic two-round battle with Moran he said: “It was an unbelievable war. I was choking for a pint so I made sure it was quick. If it went into the third round I might have been f**cked because that was a high-paced two rounds. Fair play to Dylan he brought it. I was expecting a lot less from him to be honest but he came for a war like he said.

“He put me on the back foot from the get-go. I caught him with a lovely hook at the very end of the first round and I don’t think he recovered fully by the second. I think every shot I was throwing was hurting him. Thank God he went down at the end of the second because I couldn’t have kept that pace.

“I’ve always said I’m one of the hardest me in Ireland and I’ve got that name for a reason.”