Wood You Believe It – New Opponent Emerges for Anthony Cacace

Anthony Cacace may be set for another Irish revenge mission instead of a world title fight.

Rumour and reports suggest Ireland’s only reigning male world champion will fight Leigh Wood in March.

The IBF super featherweight champion of the world has been linked with all manner of opponents since he defeated Josh Warrington in Wembley earlier this year.

It was said he was caught in two minds, undecided if he should take a money fight or a less lucrative mandatory defence, so he could keep hold of his title.

At the start of the December, it looked like he had chosen the title route with the IBF confirming Cacace would defend against mandatory challenger Eduardo Nuñez early next year.

However, it’s now being reported former world champion, Wood, who holds a dramatic win over Michael Conlan, will be ‘The Apache’s’ next opponent.

It will most likely mean, the Holy Trinity graduate will vacate the title he won by defeating Joe Cordina in May.

“If I’m going to have to vacate a belt I want paid to vacate the belt and my purse on top,” Cacace said when asked about the fight earlier in the year.

“It’s not just vacating, it’s giving away your crown and that’s you’re bargaining chip. Once that’s gone, it’s gone. If the Leigh Wood fight was to come I’m more than happy and he knows that as well. I’m more than happy to fight that fight but I have to be sorted for the IBF and for the fight and assured I’ll get some shot at the winner of Nunez and whose next.”