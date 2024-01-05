Former European Champion next for Sean McComb

Sean McComb looks set to share the ring with a former European Champion in Belfast on January 27.

Pre-Christmas it was confirmed McComb would have his first outing of 2024 on the Lewis Crocker – Jose Felix topped Matchroom and Conlan Boxing card at the Newforge Sports Complex, later this month.

An opponent has yet to be officially confirmed and a number of note-worthy fights have been muted, the latest of which is Anthony Yigit.

Indeed, team Yigit have confirmed they will ‘fight in the UK in late January’ and the fighter himself has told Sweedish boxing scribes he will share a ring with ‘The Public Nuisance’.

It’s another real fight for an Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year nominee who recently added Kase Benjamin and Sam Maxwell to his resume.

Farsta, Sweden native, Yigit is a former European champion and challenged for the IBF world title.

The 32-year-old also defeated Dublin Phil Sutcliffe Jr in 2016 and has shared the ring with the likes of DeMarcus Corley, Sandor Martin, Ivan Baranchyk and Keyshawn Davies.

The Swede is slated to fight Jamshid Nazari in his home country in just over a weeks time. It remains unsure whether he will go ahead with the six rounder but Irish-boxing.com has been informed he will fight on January 27 and the fighter has told Swedish media he faces McComb.