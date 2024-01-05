Senan Kelly faces Welsh Champion in first domestic title fight of the year



Senan Kelly has been handed the chance to win a first career profesional title on February 9.



The popular Kildare fighter will fight for the BUI Celtic welterweight title on JB Promotions’ first card of 2024 at the Warehouse in the Red Cow.



The Pete Taylor-trained fighter hasn’t been handed easy passage to the colourful strap, standing between Kelly and starting the year with a bang is the reigning champion of Wales.



The Liexlip native will trade leather with Jake Tinklin for the strap on top of ‘The Recall’ card.



Confirming the news online JB Promotions said:



“Senan Kelly will main event vs the Welsh champion Jake tinklin for the Celtic BUI light welterweight title..



“Senan expressed in October how he signed with JB Promotions as he wanted to move onto titles… we set a road map and we have now delivered this 1st opportunity as promised.



“Get your tickets as this is a fight not to be missed as senan wants to push onto an Irish title and this will make him mandatory… Jake is 11-1 & not coming to make up the numbers after winning the Welsh title in his last fight.”







Kelly got busy in 2023, getting out four times and making himself title-eligible in the process. Indeed, Kelly had looked to fight Danny Keating for a belt on Jay Byrne’s debut card at the Red Cow in early November, but the Cork fighter was otherwise engaged.



There were rumours of a Edward Donovan fight and a potential Ireland v Scotland BUI Celtic clash was also muted but it’s Ireland v Wales and an exciting clash Tinklin title tussle for Kelly..



The 26-year-old comes to the ring on the back of Welsh title win, having defeated Tom James to win the Welsh title at the second attempt in November.