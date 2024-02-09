LIVE UPDATES – The Recall Undercard

The second Irish show of 2024 and the first to play out in Dublin takes place in the Warehouse at the Red Cow tonight.

Senan Kelly tops the card in the first domestic title fight of the year.

The Kildare fighter fights Welsh Champion Jake Tinklin for the vacant BUI Celtic light welterweight title on top of a JB Promotions card.

Limerick duo Graham McCormack and Edward Donovan also appear in separate fights. ‘G Train’ takes on the tough and sometimes naughty Octavian Gratii over four rounds while ‘The Dominator’ is in six-round action against the well-travelled Gyorgy Mizsei.

Matthew Tyndall takes on Petar Aleksandrov in his second pro outing, while Cain Lewis makes his Dublin debut against Paddy Barnes old foe Stefan Slavchev.

There also three debutants on the card as Peter Carr, Sean Murray and Shane Meehan punch for pay for the first time.

Boxing is scheduled to begin at 7pm and we will be providing fight-by-fight updates as well as full-colour report from the main event.

Refresh page to see live result updates below: