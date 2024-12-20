‘We’ve Got a Problem’ – Eddie Hearn Shares Sole Crocker – Donovan Concern

Eddie Hearn admits he has one major Paddy Donovan versus Lewis Crocker concern!

The Matchroom boss is worried there won’t be enough room at the SSE Arena to fit all the Irish fight-going fans.

The DAZN-aligned promotional outfit finally confirmed the Irish welterweights will fight last weekend.

A massive all-Irish world title eliminator will top a March 1 bill set for the Belfast venue.

Hearn is visibly excited about the matchup, and what is at stake, but is a little upset that the SSE has limited the amount of tickets they can sell.

The promoter, who works closely with Katie Taylor and promotes both Crocker and Donovan, revealed the venue have reduced capacity by up to 3000 due to an event they have booked the following day.

Hearn is hoping to convince the SEE to allow for more, particularly because he foresees an undercard that will help guarantee a sell-out.

“This is a massive fight. We’ve got a problem because the date in that arena will only allow us five or six thousand,” he explained when speaking to Matchroom.

“There is something else on the Sunday or something along those lines. I’ve said to Frank Smith you’ve to get that arena as big as possible because the demand is massive. I want a really lively undercard for that night as well. We’ll sell the whole Oddessy out if we are allowed.”

Hearn also confirmed the fight will be a FINAL eliminator and the winner is guaranteed a shot at the IBF world title, which is currently held by Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

That is confirmed with the IBF, Crocker – Donovan is a final eliminator for the mandatory position for Jaron Ennis.