Half a stone in a day – Carl Frampton discusses worst weight cut

Not having to make weight is a massive weight of Carl Frampton shoulders.

The former two-weight world champion claimed certain weight cuts could be ‘horrible’ and revealed his worst came when he had to cut seven pounds in the 24 hours leading up to him climbing on the scales.

The cuts were not always that bad for the now 36-year-old, who fought at super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight across one of Ireland’s greatest-ever boxing careers.

However, that one cut stands out as horrific.

In an interview for the BBC Frampton said: “Seven pounds is the most I had to lose. It is just water, but it is a horrible experience.

“You have to wear things like sauna suits, horrible. You can see it after, you are a different person afterwards.

“Your face is gaunt and sucked in. It is not nice, and it is not an easy amount of weight to lose in a few hours.

“You lose those final pounds through training, wearing plastic suits and you put layers and layers of clothes on, and wear hats. I like to train it off, maybe three or four pounds, and then the rest is done in the sauna.”

Frampton, who held world titles at super bantamweight and featherweight, as well as, challenging for one at super featherweight also discussed his refueling process and how much weight he would regain between stepping off the scales and into the ring.

“After the weigh-in, you don’t even want to eat. You’re so dehydrated you just want a drink,” he explained.

“Between the weigh-in and fight, which is about a day-and-a-half, I am probably about a stone and bit heavier. I would drink five litres of water after a weigh-in and not have to go to the toilet, because my body needs that water.

“It is difficult but worth it. If you make weight and win titles, I do think it is worth it.”

The fighter-turned-respected pundit revealed he is content in retirement.

“I am glad it is over. I was fed up near the end and looking out, so I am content and happy with what I achieved.

“It is a hard game, and when you have kids at home it is difficult. I have loads on; I have a whiskey now which is good product.

“Times are good. I don’t get bored, I am as lazy as the next man .

“I enjoy sitting on the sofa watching a movie with the kids. I don’t need these adrenalin rushes anymore.”