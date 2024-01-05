Vacated – Katie Taylor makes interesting title decision

It appears Katie Taylor will continue to campaign at light welterweight with reports confirming the Irish Icon has vacated one of her lightweight titles.

Taylor became Ireland’s first-ever two-weight undisputed world champion with her brilliant win over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in November.

The historic victory meant the trailblazer ruled over two weights, holding all eight world titles across lightweight and light welterweight.

The governing bodies have been applying pressure, asking the game-changing great to choose whether she wants to compete at 135lbs or 140lbs with regard to their specific titles moving forward.

The WBO asked for a decision within 10 days of the Cameron win but provided an extension soon after – and the IBF made Caroline Dubois her mandatory at lightweight.

With a stadium fight with Cameron in the works for this summer, Taylor was never going to fight the rising British star, so has vacated that title.

Dubois will now fight Rhiannon Dixon for the vacant world championship at a date yet to be confirmed.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins

It’s not that the Olympic gold medal winner is avoiding the Shane McGuigan-trained talent, rather she has bigger plans, and her team won’t allow the politics of boxing to jeopardize them.

Considering some suggest Taylor could potentially make super featherweight it would be strange to think it’s a struggling to make 135lbs move.

Not that it overly matters, Taylor has completed two divisions and as such has to an extent outgrown titles. What belts are on the line certainly won’t play a part in fan intrigue when it comes to the rubber match with Cameron.

Although it has to be noted Cameron wanted the rematch to be at lightweight, so she could have the chance to become a two-weight undisputed champion and may be a little upset to be denied that opportunity again.