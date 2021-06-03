Rebel with a cause – DDP Sports believe they have discovered Cork’s newest star

Danny Keating [3(3)-0] is a Rebel with a cause, suggests DDP Sport’s Paul Keegan.

The nomadic Cork fighter is back home and ready to play a part in bringing big-time boxing back to Ireland and Cork in particular.

Indeed, Keegan, who has help Dennis Hogan reach world level, believes ‘Danny Boy’ will be Cork’s sports new star.

“I believe Danny Keating is the next big star out of Cork, not just the next big boxing star but the next big sporting name. He will represent Cork and Ireland on the international stage. I can genuinely see big nights with Danny in the future,” an excited Keegan told Irish-boxing.com.

DDP have yet to promote in Ireland but Keegan revealed plans are in place to change that. The promoter who has a history of big shows in Australia wants to have Hogan and Keating out together early next year.

“I really want to get both Danny and Dennis on the same card early next year and we have a plan to make that happen.

We still have a vision for that huge show in Ireland. We have also discussed doing shows out of Cork.”

Keating, ends a three-year sabbatical from the ring on Celtic Clash 11 in Spain later this month, has teamed up with Irish boxing sage Tony Davitt since returning from Las Vegas where he worked under Wayne McCullough.

The promoter is delighted with how the relationship is working so far.

“I put Danny together with one of the smartest minds in Irish boxing Tony Davitt and that relationship is getting stronger and stronger every day.

“Tony has had Danny training for 5 weeks now and the improvement is ridiculous..”

DDP have had an interest in the Rebel county fighter since 2018 when they earmarked him as a fighter with Dennis Hogan attitude and as a result ‘Hurricane’ like potential.

“Our relationship with Danny started with a recommendation from Dennis. I was actually in attendance at Danny’s second fight which was in Sydney on St Patrick’s Day in 2018

“Dennis asked me to take a call from Danny just to see if I could give him any advice. After speaking with him and hearing his vision, motivation and his passion for boxing I thought I was talking to Dennis Hogan in 2011.

“DDP is not about working with lots of boxers we want to pick and choose who we work with and make sure both parties are happy. Myself and Barry O’Connor have bought into the Danny Keating vision so we will work closely to get Danny as far as he can go.”