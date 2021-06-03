Declan Geraghty name drops Belfast trio as he eyes Feile hosted Dublin v Belfast bash

Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] is hedging his bets in pursuit of a slot on the massive Feile card.

‘Prettyboy’ believes a Dublin vs Belfast clash would be right at home on the Falls Park card and has proposed three fights he believes would be ideal for TV broadcast, Michael Conlan topped, outdoor fight night.

The two-weight National Elite Championship winner believes there would be massive interest in a fight between him and any of James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)], Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-3(3)] or Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)].

The noted stylist sees merit in each match-up and is keen to fight one of the trio later this summer.

“I don’t want to go down the call-out route and start shouting names but I would like on the Feile card and I think a Dublin Belfast derby is ideal for a card,” Geraghty told Irish-boxing.com.

“They are always good fights and are always fights that fans look forward to. I’d fight James Tennyson, Joe Fitzpatrick or Paul Hyland on that card. Any of them, why not?”

Geraghty has already shared the ring with Tennyson, who Tyrone McKenna wants to fight on the card too. The Matchroom fighter stopped the Crumlin BC graduate in an Irish super featherweight title fight that proved a fascinating clash of styles.

However, the now Pete Taylor trained fighter is confident he could avenge that defeat.

“Tennyson is a nice fella, he beat me fair and square but I’d love to do that again. I still believe I have the beating of him. He is coming off a defeat and so am I. It’s a good fight and one I’d love,” he adds before name-dropping Tennyson’s MHD managerial stablemate Paul Hyland Jr.

“Paul Hyland is another coming back off a defeat and like Tennyson he has a good following. A fight between me and him, why not? He would sell and the winner gets to kick on That is another option. Mark Dunlop manages both and I’m sure he could get either fight made.”

Joe Fitzpatrick was the last name-dropped by the former Irish amateur International. The pair had discussed fighting before the recent Ireland title challenger signed for Warren Boxing Management. ‘The Dragon’ does want on the Feile fight night but wants to fight Ciaran McVarnock on a show likely to be broadcast by BT.

“I seen Joe called out McVarnock. I think me and him is he better fight. We talked about fighting for the Irish title before we could do it for that.”

Geraghty hasn’t fought since he was stopped by Archie Sharpe in September of 2019 and has since moved up the scales to lightweight while working under Pete Taylor.

Tennyson, Hyland and Fitzpatrick have all fought more recent but all three suffered defeats. ‘Tenny’ was caught cold by Jovanni Straffon on a Matchroom card, ‘Hylo’ became the latest victim of the Maxi Hughes resurgence, while ‘Fitzy’ was stopped by Gary Cully in one of the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fights in recent times.