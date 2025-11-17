‘We are ready’ – Team Crocker’s World Title Message for Benn

Lewis Crocker is willing to give Conor Benn the world title shot he craves declares Jamie Conlan.

After the British boxer defeated huge rival Chris Eubank Jr and put a long standing family feud behind him on Saturday night, he shared his world title ambition.

Benn said he planned to make a return to welterweight to challenge for one of the four world titles at 147lbs.

As IBF champion, ‘the Croc’ is a custodian of one of those straps and would be more than willing to put it on the line against the ‘Destroyer’.

Speaking online his manager Conlan said: “Benn wants a World Title, this man welcomes the challenge. Lewis Crocker lets go. Matchroom we are ready.”

As both fighters are Matchroom aligned the fight wouldn’t too hard to make. However, it was noticable the Belfast puncher was a name Benn didn’t mention after his win.

While announcing his intention to return to welterweight and chase world titles, he name dropped the likes of Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, Devin Haney and Mario Barrios as fights he wants next.