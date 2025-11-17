Conor Benn Wants World Titles – But Snubs World Champ Lewis Crocker

After redeeming himself with a grudge match win over Chris Eubank Jr, Conor Benn announced his intention to return to welterweight and chase world titles, name dropping the likes of Ryan Garcia, Rolly Romero, Devin Haney and Mario Barrios as fights he wants next.

But there was one name glaringly absent from his list of potential opponents, that being IBF Welterweight Champion Lewis Crocker.

Benn’s refusal to mention ‘The Croc’ immediately fuelled speculation that he’s avoiding the newly crowned champion, appearing to be looking everywhere except Belfast for his next fight, despite Crocker holding a title that Benn claims to be pursuing.

Jamie Conlan has been one of the loudest voices calling for the fight since Crocker defeated Paddy Donovan in Windsor Park earlier this year. Reacting to Benn’s stateside centric callouts online, Conlan said “Benn wants a World Title, this man (Lewis Crocker) welcomes the challenge! Let’s go Matchroom Boxing we are ready!”

Crocker shared a similar sentiment to his fellow Belfast-man immediately after Benn’s post fight interview, taking to social media to express his frustration at being overlooked by a fighter claiming to pursue world titles.

The newly crowned champion didn’t hide his annoyance, posting “How was my name not even mentioned post fight… I’m one of only two UK world champions in the at the moment, and at that I’m the only welterweight champion… Barrios being brought up, and as a fellow Matchroom Boxing fighter I’m not even being spoke about? Lets do this.”

Conlan has consistently framed Belfast as the ideal location for the showdown, stressing that the fight belongs to Belfast, and that Crocker is more than ready to defend the belt at home.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com after Crocker’s win over Donovan, he revealed they were already exploring dates and venues, saying they were targeting “a big spring, summer showdown outdoors in Belfast, or Conor Benn back in Windsor Park.”

Beyond venues, Conlan hasn’t shied away from naming Benn as the fight at the very top of Crocker’s wishlist.

“Conor Benn being the main one that Lewis wants, they’re the big massive mega-fights he’s looking for,” he said.

Benn’s comprehensive dispatchment of Eubank Jr only strengthened Conlan’s belief that the fight makes sense next.

Before the fight, he admitted he was hoping Benn would come through cleanly to set up a world title showdown, he told Irish-Boxing.com that in an ideal world “Benn wins, Benn looks good, Benn comes through, if he’s ready for the early part of next year, it’s potential.”

While Crocker still has other avenues to explore, including interest in a unification bout with WBC World Champion Mario Barrios, both Conlan and Crocker insist the Benn fight is the fight that makes the most sense right now.

From Team Crocker’s perspective the pathway couldn’t be clearer, if Benn wants a world title, he must go through the champ, but until Benn acknowledges the Belfast man, the perception of Benn hunting titles or American paydays will only grow stronger.