How to Watch Olympic Boxing Qualifiers – Broadcast schedule

Team Ireland landed in Paris yesterday afternoon ahead of the opening bell for the European Olympic qualifiers in the French capital on Friday.

The tournament is a continuation of the London qualifiers which were cancelled after three days of competition in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brendan Irvine qualified in London and will meet Spain’s Gabriel Escobar for at least bronze in Paris this weekend.

Meanwhile, boxers that require a top-six finish to qualify for next month’s Olympics will get two shots at qualification if they reach the quarter-finals and lose as they will go into a box-off to decide the top six in their respective weight classes.

George Bates is one win away for qualification in Paris as he requires a top eight finish.

The draw for the tournament has yet to be releases nor has the specific start times and dates for each of the Irish particpants.

However, the broadcast schudule has been revealed and shared below. Two rings will be in action from from 12:55PM tomorrow and you can watch ALL the action live on teh Olympic Boxing website.

For a detailed break down as to what stands between each Irish boxer and a place in Tokyo click HERE.

Broadcast Schedule

-12:55 Preliminaries Ring A | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55—Preliminaries Ring B | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55

Saturday 5 June

— 12:55Preliminaries & Quarterfinals Ring A | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55—Preliminaries & Quarterfinals Ring B | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55

Sunday 6 June

— 12:55Quarterfinals Ring A | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55—Quarterfinals Ring B | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55

Monday 7 June

— 12:55Semi-finals Ring A | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55—Semi-finals Ring B | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55

Tuesday 8 June

— 12:55Finals Ring A | Olympic Boxing Qualification – Paris12:55