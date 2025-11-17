Common Goal – Trio Lined Up For Rainbow Title Tilts

Kurt Walker, Conor Quinn and Matty Boreland could have a common goal in more ways than one, reveals Jamie Conlan.

All three could challenge for versions of the Commonwealth title very soon, says a former holder of the Rainbow strap.

Indeed, they could do so on the same card.

Conlan revealed ‘tentative’ plans to have the trio in title action are underway and Conlan Sports hope to promote a show with all three at the Waterfront Hall.

“We have had tentative talks with the Waterfront Hall for a Commonwealth title fight for Conor Quinn, and Kurt Walker in a Commonwealth silver, Matty Boreland in a Commonwealth silver,” Jamie Conlan told BBC.

“It’s a nice mix for the next days of Irish boxing. ‘Croc’ is still carrying the flag, but we need to build beneath it because you need that conveyor belt.”

For Olymian Walker, it would be his first bout since he suffered a first-career defeat at the gloves of Liam Davies in May.

A title would be the perfect tonic for that negative result, as it would be for’Quinn’, who lost when last challenging for the same strap last year.

Rather than a bounce-back fight for Irish champions ‘Bam Bam,’ a Commonwealth silver clash would be the next step on Boreland’s fast rise through the ranks.