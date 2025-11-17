‘Im Coming For You’ – Bernardo Marime Makes Title Intentions Clear

Bernardo Marime says it has to be a title next.

The undefeated Hammer Boxing fighter extended his perfect start to 7-0 on the Bragging Rights in The Devenish earlier this month.

Having navigated a slight step up by defeating Angelo Dragone, the Holy Trinity graduate wants to take a leap forward in his career.

“King Cobra” insists his apprenticeship is served, and he wants to put something decorative around his waist.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his latest win, the former Mozambique International made his intentions clear: “I want a title. I’m an Irish champion as an amateur, and now I want to be an Irish champion as a pro. I need something — something that people can chase me for. I don’t want to be boxing small shows all my life. I need a belt.”

The 30-year-old wants to be tested. He feels his latest opponent didn’t come to win but to survive and says he was left frustrated by an opponent he accused of clinching and spoiling throughout, although looking pretty was never his goal.

“I’m not here just to put on a show for people,” he declared. “I’m here to achieve what I know I can achieve. I’m here to prove myself and show people what I’m about. I’ve worked all my life for this. I need a title — I’m hungry for it, I’m thirsty for it.”

The Padraig McCrory guided fighter is confident he’ll deal with anyone around 140lbs domestically.

“Anyone in my way at light welterweight — if you’ve got a title, I’m coming for you,” he warned. “Honestly, I’ll break you down, and if I don’t break you down, I’ll knock you out. Simple as that.”

Having represented Mozambique proudly while calling Ireland home, Marime says his goal is bigger than personal glory — he wants to inspire others. “There’s never been a world champion from my country,” he said. “I want to be the first one, and I want to be the man who helps lift others up too. But first, I need to win a title here.”