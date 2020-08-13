WATCH: Eric Donovan takes on Bubble Trouble







Matchroom are going all out to promote Fight Camp and Eric Donovan is feeling the benefit.

The Kildare featherweight has made quite an impression in Essex and has shone every time he has been put on camera.

Earlier tonight, ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ was called up to take part in Bubble Trouble, a boxing-themed quiz presented by Eddie Hearn.

Five questions were put to Donovan and, well, it didn’t go too well – although we have to say that the Irishman drew the short straw with some extremely tough teasers.

Hopefully things go a bit better tomorrow [Friday] night in the ring!

Watch Eric Donovan on Bubble Trouble below:



Eric Donovan v Zelfa Barrett will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix tomorrow evening. A full running order will be available shortly.