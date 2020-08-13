How to Watch Eric Donovan v Zelfa Barrett – TIME + TV CHANNEL
Tonight’s the night.
Eric Donovan has his big chance live on Sky.
The Kildare featherweight takes on Zelfa Barrett for the IBF Inter-Continental title as part of the Matchroom Fight Camp series.
Chief support on night three from Eddie Hearn’s back garden, Donovan has been a revelation throughout fight week and will now look to deliver in the ring.
The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (407).
Most importantly, though, the fight will also be shown on Sky Sports Mix (Channel 145) which is does not require a Sports package and is available to all with basic Sky.
The fight itself will take place at about 9:30pm but we would suggest tuning in a bit earlier to catch the promos and previews (and guard against things moving quicker than expected).
The running order can be seen below (all times Irish time).
–
7:00pm Broadcast begins on Sky Sports Main Event, Action, and Mix
7:15pm First Bell
Fight #1
8 x 3 mins Super Middleweight contest
JOHN DOCHERTY v ANTHONY FOX
Followed by
Fight #2
10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Light Middleweight Title
KIERON CONWAY v NAVID MANSOURI
Followed by
Fight #3
8 x 2 mins Featherweight contest
SHANNON COURTENAY v RACHEL BALL
Followed by
Fight #4 (Approximately 9:30pm)
10 x 3 mins IBF Intercontinental Super Featherweight Title
ZELFA BARRETT v ERIC DONOVAN
Followed by
Fight #5 (Main Event)
12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Middleweight Title
FELIX CASH v JASON WELBORN
***Fight times and running order are subject to change. Stoppages may lead to subsequent fights taking place earlier than scheduled***