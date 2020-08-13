How to Watch Eric Donovan v Zelfa Barrett – TIME + TV CHANNEL







Tonight’s the night.

Eric Donovan has his big chance live on Sky.

The Kildare featherweight takes on Zelfa Barrett for the IBF Inter-Continental title as part of the Matchroom Fight Camp series.

Chief support on night three from Eddie Hearn’s back garden, Donovan has been a revelation throughout fight week and will now look to deliver in the ring.

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401) and Sky Sports Action (407).

Most importantly, though, the fight will also be shown on Sky Sports Mix (Channel 145) which is does not require a Sports package and is available to all with basic Sky.

The fight itself will take place at about 9:30pm but we would suggest tuning in a bit earlier to catch the promos and previews (and guard against things moving quicker than expected).

The running order can be seen below (all times Irish time).

–

7:00pm Broadcast begins on Sky Sports Main Event, Action, and Mix

7:15pm First Bell

Fight #1

8 x 3 mins Super Middleweight contest

JOHN DOCHERTY v ANTHONY FOX

Followed by

Fight #2

10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Light Middleweight Title

KIERON CONWAY v NAVID MANSOURI

Followed by

Fight #3

8 x 2 mins Featherweight contest

SHANNON COURTENAY v RACHEL BALL

Followed by

Fight #4 (Approximately 9:30pm)

10 x 3 mins IBF Intercontinental Super Featherweight Title

ZELFA BARRETT v ERIC DONOVAN

Followed by

Fight #5 (Main Event)

12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Middleweight Title

FELIX CASH v JASON WELBORN

***Fight times and running order are subject to change. Stoppages may lead to subsequent fights taking place earlier than scheduled***