Tony Browne turns pro with U.S. Promoter







Tony Browne has ditched the vest and has made the decision to turn professional.

The 25-year-old Dubliner has signed a three-year promotional deal with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing outfit in New York

The extremely popular Browne competed at light heavyweight and heavyweight in the amateurs but will drop down to super middleweight with day-before weigh-ins the pros.

‘Superfly’ will remain with coach Steven O’Rourke of St Michael’s Inchicore for his pro assault and management duties will be taken care of by Slater Sports Consultancy.

A regular at Irish Elite level, Browne medalled at the Chemistry Cup and Eindhoven Box Cup internationally. The Tokyo Olympic Games were a target but a loss in the 2020 Irish Elites have seen the Rathmines talent take an early jump to the pros.

Well-spoken, likeable, and possessing a pro style, Browne has long been spoken of in Irish boxing circles as a fighter that will prosper in the paid ranks

He joins managerial and gym stablemates Ryan O’Rourke and Victor Rabei on the Star books – who also boast world-level talents such as Carlos Takam, Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr.

DeGuardia said that “it is great to welcome Tony to the team.”

“He is one of the most exciting amateurs in world boxing and his pedigree speaks for itself.”

“We believe he is suited to the pro game and look forward to see him progress.”

A debut date will be confirmed for Browne shortly and, following this, he will begin fighting on the U.S. East Coast.