Carl Frampton believes “full of shit” Leo Santa Cruz has no chance versus Gervonta Davis







Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] does not see a way that Leo Santa Cruz can beat Gervonta Davis and has again lamented the career progression of his old rival.

The pair traded wins and the WBA featherweight title across 2016 and 2017 but a decisive rubber match never materialised.

Since their Las Vegas clash, Santa Cruz [27(19)-1(0)] has had some uninspiring title defences before becoming a four-weight champ versus Miguel Flores. Frampton, on the other hand, unsuccessfully challenged Josh Warrington and now finds himself in the super featherweight division alongside ‘El Terremoto’.

However, while Frampton is closing in on a challenge of WBO 130lbs champion Jamel Herring, Santa Cruz is preparing to face Mayweather protege Davis [23(22)-0].

Santa Cruz is due to take on Davis on October 24th in a Showtime PPV headliner, with the Mexican-American’s WBA super featherweight title on the line [along with Davis’s ‘regular’ lightweight trinket].

Frampton, who keeps busy versus Darren Traynor this Saturday in London, doesn’t think Santa Cruz stands much of a chance and explained how “I can’t see Leo winning, I don’t see a way that he wins the fight.

“I just don’t see a way that Leo can win the fight. I suppose the better chance he has is the longer the fight goes but I just can’t see him doing it.”

“I rate Gervonta Davis. Gervonta Davis isn’t a huge guy, he’s my height, maybe even a little bit smaller than me and there’s not too many people smaller than me. But he’s a beast, he’s a ‘Tank’ as they call him.”

“I think his explosiveness is what’s going to win that fight for him.”

Frampton believes 32-year-old Santa Cruz is a fighter in decline and recalled how “I was at the fight when he fought Miguel Flores on the Wilder-Ortiz undercard, I was there ringside watching him and I wasn’t impressed.”

“I didn’t think he brought the ferociousness that he once brought to the ring. Flores is a bang average fighter and, in my opinion, stole a couple of rounds.”

“Leo, two years ago, three years ago, had a chance [v Davis]. I’d like him to win, but it’s hard for me to see a way that he does.”

“I think me and Davis is a better fight than Davis and Santa Cruz. A more competitive fight, that’s for sure.”

In terms of a third fight between the pair – it had to be asked – Frampton has given up hope.

The 33-year-old explained how “I don’t see the [third] fight ever happening.”

“Leo did promise that but, to be honest, I think he’s full of shit.”

“The fight could have happened if he wanted it to happen but it never has and it’s a shame.”