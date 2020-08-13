Headline News Latest News Videos 

WATCH: Epic Eric Donovan v Zelfa Barrett promo

Joe O'Neill

Eric Donovan’s big chance comes tomorrow night and, if you’re not already excited, you will be soon.

The Kildare featherweight has won the hearts of British boxing over the past few days and his clash with Zelfa Barrett has developed quickly into ‘the’ fight to watch tomorrow.

As such, a last-minute promo for the IBF Inter-Continental super featherweight title clash has been released and it is spine-tingling.

Featuring clips of the pair training alongside interview highlights, it certainly gets the blood pumping.

Watch the Zelfa Barrett v Eric Donovan promo below:

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]