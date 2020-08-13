WATCH: Epic Eric Donovan v Zelfa Barrett promo







Eric Donovan’s big chance comes tomorrow night and, if you’re not already excited, you will be soon.

The Kildare featherweight has won the hearts of British boxing over the past few days and his clash with Zelfa Barrett has developed quickly into ‘the’ fight to watch tomorrow.

As such, a last-minute promo for the IBF Inter-Continental super featherweight title clash has been released and it is spine-tingling.

Featuring clips of the pair training alongside interview highlights, it certainly gets the blood pumping.

Watch the Zelfa Barrett v Eric Donovan promo below: