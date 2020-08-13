Anto Cacace offers comeback fight to Jono Carroll







British super featherweight champion Anto Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] is the latest Irish fighter to reach out to Jono Carroll in the wake of the Dubliner’s shock defeat.

Carroll [18(4)-2(0)-1] was sensationally outpointed by Maxi Hughes last night in Wakefield and has come in for some harsh criticism from Mullingar rival John Joe Nevin.

Cacace was more considered in his address to the former world title challenger – but no less interesting.

The Belfast talent tweeted this afternoon: “unlucky, Jono Carroll.”

“If you’re looking for a BIG fight as you say and which would entertain the fans, I’m here and waiting.”

“Be great for Irish boxing.”

When it was put to him that Carroll had previously dismissed a fight between the pair, Cacace stated that “everyone knows he has a big mouth and is a bit delusional.”

“Just throwing the fella a career life-line.”

It’s not the first time that Cacace has offered his services to Carroll either.

Back in 2017 he offered to step in at late notice when Deco Geraghty pulled out of his rematch with King Kong. Carroll ended up facing and stopping Humberto de Santiago that time.

Cacace was due to box this month in a voluntary defence of his Lonsdale belt versus Lyon Woodstock. This bout was postponed due to dental issues for ‘The Apache’.

With the pair being on opposite sides of the British promotional divide, a clash in the near future is, admittedly, extremely unlikely.

Indeed, Cacace looks set to return on one of the three new Queensberry shows announced today [September 12th, September 26th, and October 10th].