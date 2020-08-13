Joe Gallagher is open to Katie Taylor v Natasha Jonas pro rematch







Joe Gallagher has let it be known that Natasha Jonas is more than willing to step in the ring with Katie Taylor.

The Liverpudlian fought to a furious draw with WBC super featherweight champ Terri Harper at Matchroom Fight Camp and, while a rematch seems the obvious and likely next step, Gallagher has noted that options are open.

It could be some early negotiation mind-games from the marmite coach who was infuriated by the split-draw in Essex last Friday.

Gallagher explained to Sky Sports how Jonas “is pushing for a rematch with Terri Harper, but we are aware Terri Harper has a mandatory put on her.”

“Everyone knows Natasha won that fight the other night, belt or no belt. She’s like the people’s world champion now.”

If Jonas [9(7)-1(1)-1] can’t secure the repeat with Harper, Gallagher would prefer to step up in weigh to rematch Taylor rather than target super feather champions Maiva Hamadouche, Ewa Brodnicka, and Hyun Mi Choi.

The Taylor-Jonas story runs back to their famous London Olympic quarter-final and a lucrative rematch in the pros was mooted when ‘Ms GB’ turned over in 2017.

However, a crushing defeat to Viviane Obenauf seemed to rule this out but Gallagher is still keen.

He noted how “everyone knows the 2012 Olympics, you’ve seen lots of people saying it was one of the best atmospheres they’ve ever been to.”

“If Natasha was offered the opportunity to fight Katie Taylor and with that a career-best pay day, then I’m sure Natasha Jonas would look at that option.”

“Last time it was talked about, the two of them possibly fighting, Tasha went and lost to Obenauf. Katie has a tough fight in Delfine Persoon coming up and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

“Katie Taylor, there’s talk of Serrano and everything else. Until an offer is put on the table, and if it was, we’d seriously consider it, and so would Natasha.”

“I’m sure Natasha would love to lock horns with her again. It’s another good option.”

Taylor [15(6)-0] herself is currently preparing for the aforementioned Persoon rematch which takes place at Fight Camp next Saturday [August 22nd].

Whether Jonas, following an acclaimed performance against Harper, has enough clout to muscle into the running afterwards remains to be seen.