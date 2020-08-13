“Long Kesh Roll-Up” Sean McComb ready for big lightweight fights







Sean McComb returned to the ring last night with a very solid win and is now eyeing up some tasty match-ups.

The Belfast southpaw outpointed tough Turk Siar Ozgul in what represented McComb’s final fight at light welterweight, showing too much guile against an aggressive foe.

This test past, he will now attempt to move down to lightweight – which had initially been the plan for a clash with Craig Evans in April before COVID intervened.

McComb fought at 132.25lbs in the amateurs during the Rio Olympic cycle before moving to 141lbs in 2016. 28 next week, the rangy puncher is confident he can make it down to 135lbs in the pros going forward.

He outlined how “I’m very tall and skinny. In Belfast they’d say I’m built like a Long Kesh roll-up.”

“I’ve got a really fantastic nutritionist, Stephen Floyd, a good friend of mine, who works with me phenomenally behind the scenes. The knowledge he has to get me to 140lbs is next to none.”

“In fact, I had a Twix the morning of the weigh-in and a Twix the night before – he’s that good. I actually weighed in 139lbs so just another four pound to go to make lightweight. I put all my trust in that man’s hands and I believe I’ll be 135lbs.”

If and when he does make it into the lightweight division, there are some big fights abound.

Manager Jamie Conlan has confirmed that he is seeking a vacant Commonwealth title shot for McComb – and Welshman Evans would seem the perfect foe.

‘The Public Nuisance’ described how “135lbs is a great weight class. James Tennyson won a British title last week, a fellow Belfast man. A phenomenal fighter, he’s probably going to move on to bigger and better things now.”

“I don’t know what the issue is, what the craic is, with Craig Evans but if he’s in training, the fights been made before so why can’t it be made again,” he reasoned before discussing the possibility of an all-Belfast clash.

“If Paul Hyland wants the fight he can have the fight – it’s easy done, we’re both MTK now,” he stated

“It’s a massive fight for Belfast, first fight back with an audience, bang bang gravy chip.”