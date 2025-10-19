Three Move to Within Touching Distance of a European Medal
Team Ireland recorded three wins, and saw three more boxers progress through to the quarter finals, on Day Two of the European U15 Championships in Montenegro today.
Ronan Charles, Pad Casey and Zac Creighton all moved to within a win of a medal with impressive Sunday performances.
Charles progresses by way of a 5-0 Last 16 win over Finland’s Rolan Sigajlev. Judges scored the bout 27:30, 27:30, 26:30, 26:30, 28:29. He boxes for a medal on Monday, against Latvia’s Denis Haschenko.
44kg Pa Casey is a quarter finalist following a 5-0 win over Latvia’s Silvestrs Vasilevskis. Judges scored the bout 24:30, 25: 30, 27: 30, 25:30, 27:30. Casey also boxes for a medal on Monday, against Poland’s Dominik Drewnowski.
Creighton, returning for his second bout of the competition, wins through to the quarter finals with a storming 5-0 win over Luka Bondarenko of Latvia – 30:27, 30:27, 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 27. The Dubliner is back in action boxing for a medal on Wednesday, against Yehya Odeh of Israel.
50kg Franky Mooney exits the championship on the narrowest of margins. He contested a high-octane Last 16 bout against Tobias Vicenik of the Czech Republic. The 3-2 decision went to Franky’s opponent. Judges scored the bout 28:29, 27:30, 29:28, 28:29, 29:28.
Team Ireland
40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway
42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais
42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath
44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin
48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain
50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim
52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh
54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin
57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin
63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin
63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain
66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC
75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais
Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott
Coaches:
John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,
Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork
Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.
R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin