Three Move to Within Touching Distance of a European Medal

Team Ireland recorded three wins, and saw three more boxers progress through to the quarter finals, on Day Two of the European U15 Championships in Montenegro today.

Ronan Charles, Pad Casey and Zac Creighton all moved to within a win of a medal with impressive Sunday performances.

Charles progresses by way of a 5-0 Last 16 win over Finland’s Rolan Sigajlev. Judges scored the bout 27:30, 27:30, 26:30, 26:30, 28:29. He boxes for a medal on Monday, against Latvia’s Denis Haschenko.

44kg Pa Casey is a quarter finalist following a 5-0 win over Latvia’s Silvestrs Vasilevskis. Judges scored the bout 24:30, 25: 30, 27: 30, 25:30, 27:30. Casey also boxes for a medal on Monday, against Poland’s Dominik Drewnowski.

Creighton, returning for his second bout of the competition, wins through to the quarter finals with a storming 5-0 win over Luka Bondarenko of Latvia – 30:27, 30:27, 30: 27, 30: 27, 30: 27. The Dubliner is back in action boxing for a medal on Wednesday, against Yehya Odeh of Israel.

50kg Franky Mooney exits the championship on the narrowest of margins. He contested a high-octane Last 16 bout against Tobias Vicenik of the Czech Republic. The 3-2 decision went to Franky’s opponent. Judges scored the bout 28:29, 27:30, 29:28, 28:29, 29:28.

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin