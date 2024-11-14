The Irish Man Who Thought he Retired Mike Tyson Backs him to TKO Jake Paul

The last man to face Mike Tyson in a sanctioned professional fight has backed the heavyweight to knockout Jake Paul in Texas.

Just short of 20 years ago Kevin McBride registered the ‘biggest win in Irish heavyweight boxing history’ when he forced ‘The Badest Man on the Planet’ to retire on the canvas his in Washington.

Indeed, the heavyweight legend retired more permanently and hung up his gloves after the reverse.

The American returns at the age of 58 in Texas tomorrow when he shares the ring with Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

The bookies have the YouTuber turned boxer favourite going into a bout that Co mains alongside Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano‘s but the Monaghan native thinks his former opponent will secure the win.

McBride surmises power doesn’t leave you and points out Tyson was one of the biggest punchers of all time.

“Even though Tyson wasn’t the same fighter he was in his prime, he still hit pretty hard,” McBride told BoxingScene. “People don’t realise – George Foreman proved it against Michael Moorer. That’s the last thing that leaves you – your power. You might lose a bit of speed and mobility, but Tyson wanted to win so bad.

“He hit me so hard I thought there was leprechauns playing drums in me head. I got hold of him and said, ‘If that’s all you got you’re in trouble’. Then he tried to bite my nipple off – I was in the most excruciating pain. I pulled away from him and my nipple slipped on his mouthpiece. I’m glad he didn’t have to spit out the mouthpiece or I’d have been the Irish guy with one nipple.”

McBride also believes Tyson’s fighting instinct will take over and lessen the advantages of youth Paul boasts.

“If he’s in great shape – I’m sure Jake Paul’s in great shape, ‘cause he’s active – once you go in the ring, something can change. You’re a killer; you want that guy out of there. Tyson’s not going to be messing around.

“I’ve said Tyson will knock him out – that’s my opinion. Jake Paul – [Tommy] Fury beat him.

“I don’t think Jake Paul has the power to affect Tyson. Tyson’s going to affect him with his power. He does have youth with him – anything can happen in the boxing ring. Everybody said, ‘Kevin McBride was going to get killed’. I changed a chapter in the boxing history books.

“I’d fight Jake Paul tonight – and I haven’t trained in months.”