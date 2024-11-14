Katie Taylor Shares ‘Heartwarming’ Moment That Remains Favourite Memory of First Serrano Fight

For Katie Taylor, one of the most unforgettable moments from her landmark fight with Amanda Serrano wasn’t the adrenaline of the ring, but the profound impact the fight had on the next generation of female boxers.

Inspiring young fighters is something the game-changing Irish sporting Icon has been doing since her amateur days and one of boxing’s greatest ever has often said nothing makes her prouder than seeing a gym packed with aspiring female athletes.

So it’s typical trailblazing Taylor found real joy from an incident that happened after her historic Fight of the Year with the big punching Puerto Rican.

The Bray native obviously cherished the win and enjoyed the fact she delivered such a fight in the first Madison Square Garden female headliner. However, equally as important to the 38-year-old was the impact it had on the next generation, meaning a young girl being inspired to take up the sport after watching the fight remains one of her favourite things about the first installment.

“One of my favourite moments after that fight was a father bringing a daughter into the gym because of myself and Amanda,” Taylor shared while speaking at Tuesday’s public work out. “Just hearing stories like that is so heartwarming. Having a chance to impact the next generation of female fighters.

“It’s amazing, I think even after the last fight, it inspired so many young girls to get involved in the sport.”

When Taylor began boxing at the age of 9 or 10, she was often the only female fighter she knew. Fast-forward to today, and Ireland’s boxing gyms are filled with women and females boxers are among our most decorated and successful sports stars.

“When I first started boxing, I was the only female fighter I really knew of. If you go home now, every single boxing gym in Ireland is full of female fighters.

“We have Olympic champions. Our women’s boxing teams are absolutely outstanding, it’s very strong.”

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Katie Taylor, Nakisa Bidarian, and Amanda Serrano attend the press conference for LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on November 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Taylor goes into another legacy fight this Friday when she rematches the ‘Real Deal’ in Texas on Friday.

The Co – Main Event to Jake Paul – Mike Tyson is the most lucrative fight in female boxing history and part of the first-ever Netflix broadcast fight card.

“We made history to get it once, but it feels like this is on an even bigger scale again. It’s just amazing to be involved in another big, epic fight. Of all the fights I have had, this is the one that really excites me. I really can’t wait to step into there.”